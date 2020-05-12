Forsta AP Fonden Invests $258,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Allegion stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.