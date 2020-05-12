Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $331,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $512.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.