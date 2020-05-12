Forsta AP Fonden Has $943,000 Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,422,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

CBRE Group stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

