10,500 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

