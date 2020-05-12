Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,354 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

Shares of SWKS opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

