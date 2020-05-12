PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

