Forsta AP Fonden Buys New Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $168.87 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,623 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

