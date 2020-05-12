Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,903 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,450 shares of company stock valued at $435,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

