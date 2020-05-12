Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

