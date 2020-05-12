Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 2,027 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of TPR opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

