Forsta AP Fonden Invests $256,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

