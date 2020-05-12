130,909 Shares in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,909 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FireEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FireEye by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

