Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,114 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,092.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

Shares of ULTA opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

