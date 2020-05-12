Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 619,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.