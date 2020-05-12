Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,094 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after buying an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 125,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after buying an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.