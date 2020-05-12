Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

