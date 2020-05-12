12,700 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

