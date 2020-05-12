Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

In other news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

