Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

