Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 767.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

