Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 260,809 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,510,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

