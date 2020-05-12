Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bull Street Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.