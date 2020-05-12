Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $34.42 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

