Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,399 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

