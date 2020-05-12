Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $106.00 at JMP Securities

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $103.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $25,821,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $21,876,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

