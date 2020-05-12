Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

