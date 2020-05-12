Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $116.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $25,821,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $21,876,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

