Comerica Bank Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 552,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,066,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.94.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

