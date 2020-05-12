Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Qualys were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,380,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 24,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,069 shares of company stock worth $3,452,184. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

