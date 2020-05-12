Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after buying an additional 555,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

