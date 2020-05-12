Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Evergy worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Evergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Evergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,571,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

