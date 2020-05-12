Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

