Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

