Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 290 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $858.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,097.11. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

