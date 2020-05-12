32,400 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

