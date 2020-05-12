SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,085 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after buying an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE PVH opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

