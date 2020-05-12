Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $505.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $517.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock worth $2,983,863 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

