SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.24. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

