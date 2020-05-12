Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.50 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

