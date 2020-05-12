SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 192.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,688 shares of company stock worth $7,524,916 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.