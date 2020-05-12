Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

