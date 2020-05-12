Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,272 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

