Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,890 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

