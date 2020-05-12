SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,345 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,486,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

