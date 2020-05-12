SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,545 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

