Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,765,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 258.4% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 610.6% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

