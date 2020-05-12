Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,296 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Cree worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 522,557 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 375,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of CREE opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

