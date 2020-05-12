SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 69,987 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

