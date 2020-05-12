Sigma Planning Corp Has $311,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

