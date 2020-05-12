Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

